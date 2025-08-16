Brooklyn Beckham 'heartbroken' as Nicola Peltz branded 'viper' amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham is said to be “heartbroken” as wife Nicola Peltz faces backlash amid claims she’s being unfairly portrayed as the villain in the ongoing feud with his famous family.
On August 2, the Lola actress and the inspiring chef renewed their wedding vows as they said “I do” in Westchester County in front of her family, but the Beckham clan was notably absent.
Neither his parents—David, 50, and Victoria, 51—nor his brothers—Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20—or sister Harper, 14, were in attendance at the second wedding.
New reports claim that Brooklyn is not being controlled and is "devastated" by the way his wife is being depicted in the media.
A source told The Mirror, “It’s so rooted in misogyny that all of the heat for his parents not being invited is on Nicola.”
The insider went on to say, “Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out. Nicola would have respected all that he chose.”
They added, “It breaks Brooklyn’s heart to see his wife being painted as this vixen and viper.”
Previously, a source claimed that David and Victoria were heartbroken after the snub.
“She found out about the vow renewal through the press, just like everyone else, and it was like a punch to the stomach,” the source told Closer Magazine of Victoria.
The rumors of tension resurfaced after the couple were notably absent from David’s 50th birthday bash and remained silent on social media.