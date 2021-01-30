What is Sarah Khans take on feminism? Read here Web Desk | January 30, 2021 'I ask to keep men and women together,' says Sarah

Pakistani television actress Sarah Khan believes in gender equality.

In an recent interview with The Current Life, the Raqs-e-Bismil star shared her honest views on feminism.

“I really believe in gender equality, I don’t ask to make women superior, I ask to keep men and women together. Keep man and woman at the place which is designated by Allah don’t try to change the positions," spoke Sarah.

Speaking more on the status of a woman in Islam, Sarah touched upon the prior responsibilities of the society towards a female.

"Allah has made woman strong, why we have to talk about it that woman is strong and woman wants equal pay. I think it’s better to educate your sons rather than fighting," Sarah continued.

"Don’t teach your daughters to do Aurat March educate your sons because their mother is a woman. A woman runs the house, a woman makes the food and supports the family. Allah has given a specific place to women but I believe men should have equal rights too,” she said.









