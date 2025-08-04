Doechii sends fans into frenzy with exciting announcement at Lollapalooza

Home / Entertainment

The 'Denial Is a River' singer mesmerized the sold-out crowd with her electrifying performances at Lollapalooza

Doechii is all set to hit the road again!

On Saturday, August 2, the 26-year-old singer took the stage on the T-Mobile stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where she performed a slew of her hits to a sold-out crowd.

After performing her electrifying singles like Nissan Altima, Anxiety and Denial Is a River, Doechii sent her fans into frenzy with announcing upcoming tour.

"Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I'm gonna be going on tour on Oct. 14. What's up, y'all? Bye!" she announced fueling excitement among crowd.

After she left the stage, nearby monitors showed signage for the Live from the Swamp Tour with a website for fans, featuring a clock counting down until Monday, August 4, when tickets and dates are expected to be unveiled.

The rapper also poked fun at her Met Gala umbrella outburst by having JT emerge from behind the props to perform their duet, Alter Ego.

During her 50-minute set, Doechii kept the packed crowd on their toes with her mic-dropping performances.

Lollapalooza, the four-day festival, was kicked off by none other than with Tyler, the Creator on Thursday, July 31.

Doechii’s last headline tour was the Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, which kicked off on October 11, 2024, and wrapped up on November 14, 2024.

