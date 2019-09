کینسر سےمقابلہ کرنے والوں سے شہریار منور کی ملاقات

View this post on Instagram

Some of them are survivors while others are still struggling with their battle with cancer, however all of them are true Fighters ! I was lucky enough to spend the day at #theindushospital ‘s pediatric oncology wing. I was so inspired by these young fighters who have managed to garner hope, strength and positivity, and continue to fight and face adverse times with bright smiles on their faces. Amazed to see the kind of quality, absolutely free of cost care the Indus hospital is providing to help these families fight cancer! True heroes! September is the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and during this month I pledge to raise awareness about childhood cancer. #GlowGold #ForChildhoodCancer #TheIndusHospital