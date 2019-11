ماہرہ خان کی قریبی دوست کون ہیں؟

View this post on Instagram

I want to tell you all this story.. story of a girl I met years and years ago. Story of someone who has the biggest heart in the world. I remember meeting Naroo in college thanks to @sanahafeezsheikh Blaring desi music and some algebra books in her car. That was it. She was there for me when no one was around. She put up with my loser behaviour. She listened patiently while I told her all my dreams. She used to wake up in cold sweats when her father passed away while we were in college, she would cry.. but she never let her mother see it. She protected her sisters fiercely. And at the age of 23 she took over a then small company of her fathers. She worked day and night, surrounded by only men ( at that point). And all the while still making us all feel that she’s there for us. And day before, when I watched her on stage making her dream come true, it felt like life had come a full circle. She is the only female CEO in the automotive industry in Pakistan. She told all of us that once at a conference they were welcomed as - Good evening Lady and Gentlemen. Aaaah! I truly believe success comes from hard work and good intentions. But dreams.. dreams come true because some kindness somewhere has just worked, someone’s prayers for you have been accepted. And imagine someone who is always kind to people, that’s my naroo.. ️ Naroo, the day Penny kicked us out of our apartment and you took me and Hissaan in, I prayed for you so hard. I believe my prayers have something to do with you being on that stage, as does anyone who has known you because that’s ALOT of prayers. I love you and have always been proud of you. To you my Naroo, to you forever inshAllah