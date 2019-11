ایمان علی کی جان لیوا بیماری میں مبتلا مریضوں کی حوصلہ افزائی

View this post on Instagram

Maybe some of you know already that I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. It is a part of my life now and my lifestyle has completely changed. My speech, movements, everything is impacted. But I am fighting on, like all the other patients who are living with this disease. MS affects the nerves in the brain, and the most common symptom is blurred vision. When there is a relapse, the blurred vision is also accompanied by dizziness. So in honor of World MS Day, 30th May – I am uploading a #Blurfie and urge you all to show support. Change your profile pictures to a Blurfie. #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro . . . Here’s what you need to do Step 1: Take a picture while shaking your phone lightly Step 2: Apply the Facebook picture filter Step 3: Upload it on your social profiles Step 4: Use the hashtags #Blurfie #LetsBeatMS