اندازہ نہیں تھا کہ نیمل سے شادی ہوگی: حمزہ عباسی

We took this picture almost 2 yrs ago when i asked my artist friend for a painting & she made me this beautiful calligraphy. I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah's most precious gift for me. Thank you Allah for making me fall in love with this amazing and beautiful human being and thank you for making her love me back. 7 months have gone by since we got married and i thank Allah for every second i spend with you. I LOVE YOU @naimalkhawarkhan ️