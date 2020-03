سب دعا کریں کہ اللہ کا گھر جلد کُھل جائے: صنم جھنگ

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdullilah! Throwback to the most blessed year 2018, when my parents and I went for Umrah.I can't explain how thankful I am to Allah(SWT) for bestowing me this opportunity to perform Umrah with the best people in the world, my beautiful parents. Every Ramzan, I would cry on janamaz and ask for this one dua, consistently, adamantly and I would beg Allah(SWT) to make this happen and Alhamdullilah 2018 was the year when my dua was accepted. There are many of us who had plans for Umrah but sadly with the Coronavirus situation it has been temporarily suspended.Lets all pray for the entire ummah and the world that this subsides as soon as possible and the House of Allah(SWT) is open to all of us.Ameen Rabbir hum huma kama rabbayani sagheera. O Lord! Have mercy on my parents, the way they bestowed mercy on me during my childhood. - Ameen.