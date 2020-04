صبور علی نے مداحوں کو کچھ مثبت حقائق بتادیے

View this post on Instagram

DEPRESSION IS REAL But here are some of the positive facts I learned. People Diagnosed with Depression: -Are usually smarter than the average person. -Have a better perspective of the world. -See situations more realistically. -High levels of empathy and able to understand others pain and joy easier. -Understand things on deeper level. -Doubly strong levels of intuition accuracy. So I realised something, Sometimes our worst traits, in reality could be our best. Maybe it’s not demon, maybe it’s like a superpower. Depression is not a sign of weakness. It means you have been strong for far too long.