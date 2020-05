نمرہ خان نے ایک بار پھر اپنا خوفناک ماضی یاد کرلیا

View this post on Instagram

Let me take you 5 years back. I still fail at describing who's a woman or who's a man! there's just one person and and one soul that helps you heal and grow and learn, that's you! How positivity and your own determination helps you overcome all the hurdles and hindrances of the life. Keep inspiring yourself for who you are, what you've become and what you're trying to become. Learn from every step of life, what's not easy today might be easy tomorrow