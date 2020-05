شنیرا کا پہلی بار فلم میں کام کرنے کا تجربہ کیسا رہا؟

View this post on Instagram

This was my ever scene on a movie set and I to be honest I was very intimidated by the acting ability of the person I was sharing the scene with. When you watch a serious actor just come on set and take over, it’s almost hypnotic. Then doing a scene with them is a completely different story. It took us only two takes, one of which legs buckled on the stunt and I sprained my ankle. Star struck... maybe .... i suppose it’s better than saying I’m uncoordinated haha #MoneyBackGuarantee #MotionPicture #Film #PakistanCinema #2020release a @faisalqureshi_fq movie pic by: @deeveesofficial