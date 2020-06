نادیہ جمیل ایک بار پھر اسپتال میں داخل

View this post on Instagram

Yaaaaaay! Ten hours later I gotta bed a pillow a blankie and a room. Shukar Alhamdolillah Still have no idea what’s going on. Only know they suspect an infection. They don’t think it’s covid. ‍️ My heart beat still high. Still haven’t eaten anything and legs still paining. Nausea still rocking the body. But Yaaaaay! huraaaah for small mercies... I can see a patch of sky from my window :))) I hope I get my regular meds soon, a hot meal and some water Phir to paaahteeee on! But let’s just be grateful for the clean bed and pillow for now ... food, water and meds still seem a few hours away. Covid has really overwhelmed the hospitals. Going to chew on jelly beans I found in my pocket till then‍️‍️ #cancerdiaries #life #chemotherapy #gratitude #patience