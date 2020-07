ثنا جاوید کا ڈاکٹروں کو سلام

View this post on Instagram

Had to wear this for 2 hours on a flight. Can't imagine how our doctors and all the medical front line workers wear this all day in this heat.. I salute you for your hardwork, efforts and sacrifice. Lets keep practicing social distancing and follow SOP's. Its not over yet. Let's be cautious and careful for our loved ones and help our health care system so it doesn't collapse. Sending love and prayers to everyone effected and everyone fighting this pandemic. May Allah help us all AMEEN. Thank you @asimjofa for this amazing PPE kit .