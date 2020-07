عدنان صدیقی اور راحت نئے پروجیکٹ میں کیا کرنے والے ہیں؟

View this post on Instagram

Joint Venture between, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Sahib and I. COMING SOON! Last couple of months have been very upsetting for me and I know a lot of you out there. I’ve woken up to the news of losing some very close friends and it hasn’t been easy. And I can completely understand the pain you all have gone through cause I’ve been through the same myself. I somewhere felt that Allah is not happy with us which led me to pen a few lines for Covid -19 times and the lives lost.... I write for myself usually but this time thought of sharing it out with you guys. Rahat Sahib heard it and loved it. It’s a joint collaboration between us. Dua video will be seen soon on TV channels and digital media etc My prayers to all the lives lost. Love. ️