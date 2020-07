فرحان سعید نے وسیم اکرم کو رول ماڈل قرار دیدیا

View this post on Instagram

One of the greatest bowlers of his time and the undisputed 'Sultan of Swing'; Wasim Akram is undoubtedly amongst the best all-rounders to have ever played the game. I have been an Akram fan for as long as I can remember - both on and off the field. Each and every time I've had a chance to meet with him, Wasim Bhai's personality and grace have overwhelmed me. His absolute dedication to the sport and his unmatched love for the country are an absolute inspiration. I am completely in awe of the time he invests in extending support to aspiring young cricketers which in my view is invaluable. As a cricketer, commentator, coach and in the multiple hats he dons, Wasim Akram is an exemplary role model. Shukriya, Wasim Bhai - may you forever keep inspiring us and raising the bar each day. You are undoubtedly one of Pakistan's best ambassadors to the world! #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes