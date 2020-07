فرحان سعید خود کو خوش قسمت انسان کیوں سمجھتے ہیں؟

View this post on Instagram

I consider myself extremely lucky for having had the oppurtunity to work with the legendary Bushra Ansari on 'Udaari'. For me, each scene and each frame with Bushra Apa has been a learning experience in itself. As an actor, Bushra Ansari's craft is beyond skillful - she owns every role she enacts and is undoubtedly one of the most thorough professionals I have thus far had a chance of working with. Over the years, the industry, the fraternity and the audiences have come to witness Bushra Ansari's many talents. Be it theatre, television, film, music and even comedy - her multi-faceted excellence is unmatched. An institution in her own right, Bushra Apa's wealth of experience is unparalleled and her discipline remarkable. Bushra Ansari's services to Pakistan are immense. Her legandary career has spanned many a decade, but with each role she brings forth a new dimension of excellence. Bushra Apa, you are simply incredible - thank you for paving the path for us to walk. We love you! @ansari.bushra #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes