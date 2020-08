عدنان صدیقی کی گانا گاتے ہوئے ویڈیو وائرل

View this post on Instagram

Finally the wait was over and I saw my friends after 6 months! Met them, sang with them, hugged them- oh, how I wish I could. Celebrated the start of normalcy and soon the time will come when we will be able to hug our loved ones again. This line in the song is dedicated to all my friends and fans- “Humien tumse pyar kitna yeh hum nahi jante magar jee nahi sakte tumhare bina”️ . . . . . #adnansiddiqui #actor #pakistan #friends #karachi #life #love #hugs #songs #together #missedthem #celebration #normal #peace #happiness #evening #saturday