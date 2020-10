یاسرہ کی بہترین دوست کون؟

View this post on Instagram

I wonder how we get along so well but she is one of the few friends I have in show business, we hardly meet outside of work but when on a set together its a RIOT! She gets me and I get her, so glad most of our work is together, every day is filled with witnessing great performances, laughing endlessly, talking about anything and everything, eating what we shouldn't eat but loving it with @yumnazaidiofficial time DEFINITELY well spent! #acting #yumnazaidi #yasrarizvi #DNUTN