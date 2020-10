چائے کا کپ عدنان صدیقی کو کوسنے دنوں کی یاد دلاتا ہے؟

View this post on Instagram

My first cup of tea invariably teleports me to my childhood almost every day. That probably explains why I love chai so much and why I look forward to the morning cuppa so fondly. It reminds me of a time gone by, of a simpler world. When pockets were small but hearts larger, when life moved at an idyllic ease, when friendships didn’t come with an expiry date, when wants were less and love more. When I was young! Ah! Chai was a breakfast staple, accompanied by loyal companion—leftover roti from last night. All of us huddled together, competing to beat each other in polishing off the food first, and running to school. While we used to be at our antics, Ammi hovered over us, chiding now and then not to spill anything on our fresh, crisp uniforms. Having grown up, living in a more complexed environment, I try to relive those moments through the first cup of tea and sometimes a roti too. May be by doing so, I seek refuge from the harsher world we have made it to be. That said, the taste of that unassuming breakfast remains unmatched. This is my chai story. What’s yours?