یشما گِل کتوں کو گولی مارنے والوں کیخلاف میدان میں آگئیں

How can anyone be so inhumane towards such sweet speechless creatures? I had adopted 2 stray dogs which had been the victim of much torture at the hands of cantonment board. They had been once before dragged by their necks with wires around them, and thrown out but still returned, them they were blindfolded and taken out , yet they came back. So I heard of this on my last trip here and I adopted them and got them vaccinated. Now I have returned on my visit to them in Lahore , and I have found out that they have been shot by cantonment board!! I am in absolute shock !! These dogs were of no harm to anyone, yet someone complained to cantonment board and they had them shot. Please help me get justice for my dogs, and for other such dogs that have been victim to such cruel fate. PS: idk if the guy in the video had anything to do with the incident but his remorse and indifferent attitude and the statement “that pets are only always inside the house” boils my blood. People with such attitude in authority can’t get us anywhere with the safety of animals in future. It is a Sunday so unfortunately I couldn’t get hold of all the staff in the office but please help me get to the bottom of this and whoever is in charge of this atrocity with strays should immediately be told to act otherwise. Rip rano and rani Swipe left to see the videos of the dogs who were killed and decide for yourselves could they really harm anyone?