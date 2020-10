عائشہ خان کی بیٹی کی پہلی جھلک منظر عام پر

View this post on Instagram

Trying to take a picture with Mahnoor.... Pic 1- adjusting Pic 2- still adjusting Pic 3-Mahnoor nails it...mama fails Pic 4-Finally we get THE ONE Pic 5- success makes us greedy....clearly pushing it too far.... we quit #tbtomahnoorshalfbirthday #beensolazyaboutsocialmedia #willtryanddobetter