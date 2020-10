مکیش امبانی کے جڑواں بچوں کی سالگرہ پر محبت بھرے پیغامات

View this post on Instagram

. Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl. As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day. ️ @aambani1 @_iiishmagish