Here's how Al Nasser Hospital transformed from healing centre to mass grave

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Here's how Al Naseer Hospital transformed from healing centre to mass grave

The total number of bodies recovered from the hospital-turned-mass grave, Al Nasser Medical Complex, crossed the count of 300 hundred on Tuesday, April 23.

The Director of the Civil Defense IN Khan Younis, Col. Yamen Abu Suleiman, also confirmed that 35 more bodies had been recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 310.

Here are the details of how the largest functioning hospital in southern Gaza, Khan Younis, was turned from a healing centre to a mass grave of 400 hundred people.

On the night of February 14-15, Israeli military forces shelled and raided the Al Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, with numerous patients and Palestinians, claiming that they had captured ‘dozens’ of terror suspects during a raid.

Meanwhile, the staff and patients were forced to flee under gunfire.

The hospital director at that time told BBC that the condition inside the hospital was ‘catastrophic and very dangerous.

The next day Gaza health ministry informed, that the hospital was without electricity, water, food and heating.

The hospital went ‘completely out of service after the Israeli military forces mounted.

The Al Nasser Hospital remained under the siege of Israeli forces for several weeks while hundreds of patients and medical staff were present there.

The journalists in Gaza and Khan Younis repeatedly reported on the catastrophic situation of the hospital and the people inside it.

Even the United Nations aid convey were prevented from reaching the hospital.

Irrespective of the international pressure, the Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and Al Nasser Hospital after more than 20 days on April 7, after completing their operation and completely destroying the hospital and leaving a mass grave of more than 400 people behind.

The ‘search and retrieval’ operation for the bodies began on Sunday, April 21 and will continue till Thursday, April 25.

World News

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland
Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing

World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans
Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation

Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation
Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner

Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner
Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat

Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat
UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030

UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030
Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla

Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla
US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt

US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt
Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England