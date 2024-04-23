Here's how Al Nasser Hospital transformed from healing centre to mass grave

The total number of bodies recovered from the hospital-turned-mass grave, Al Nasser Medical Complex, crossed the count of 300 hundred on Tuesday, April 23.
The Director of the Civil Defense IN Khan Younis, Col. Yamen Abu Suleiman, also confirmed that 35 more bodies had been recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 310.
Here are the details of how the largest functioning hospital in southern Gaza, Khan Younis, was turned from a healing centre to a mass grave of 400 hundred people.
On the night of February 14-15, Israeli military forces shelled and raided the Al Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, with numerous patients and Palestinians, claiming that they had captured ‘dozens’ of terror suspects during a raid.
Meanwhile, the staff and patients were forced to flee under gunfire.
The hospital director at that time told BBC that the condition inside the hospital was ‘catastrophic and very dangerous.
The next day Gaza health ministry informed, that the hospital was without electricity, water, food and heating.
The hospital went ‘completely out of service after the Israeli military forces mounted.
The Al Nasser Hospital remained under the siege of Israeli forces for several weeks while hundreds of patients and medical staff were present there.
The journalists in Gaza and Khan Younis repeatedly reported on the catastrophic situation of the hospital and the people inside it.
Even the United Nations aid convey were prevented from reaching the hospital.
Irrespective of the international pressure, the Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and Al Nasser Hospital after more than 20 days on April 7, after completing their operation and completely destroying the hospital and leaving a mass grave of more than 400 people behind.
The ‘search and retrieval’ operation for the bodies began on Sunday, April 21 and will continue till Thursday, April 25.