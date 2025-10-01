Canada issues travel warning for citizens travelling to US

Despite close proximity and a long shared border, the US and Canada have faced a shocking decline of tourism between the neighbouring countries since President Donald Trump took over the office in January.
Amid the Trump administration's tariffs and past references to Canada as "the 51st state," the monthly number of Canadians travelling to the US has remained low.
Following such reservations, the Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for citizens heading to the US, warning of possible visa terminations and new challenges for LGBTQ+ travellers.
As reported by Newsweek, the notice came as US federal systems made changes that stop recognising gender identity markers on official documents, a move that has raised concerns since Trump's executive order earlier this year restricted passports to only "male" or "female" designations.
That rule was temporarily paused in June by a federal judge in Massachusetts after a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, but litigation is ongoing.
The update, which the Canadian government made on September 29, focuses on LGBTQ+ travellers and those who may have the X non-binary designation on their passport.
"Sex assigned at birth may now be requested by federal forms and processes," the advisory read.
It goes on to warn travellers who may have an X marker in their passport that both laws and enforcement may "also vary by state and municipality."
Travellers with a minority gender identity are advised to be especially cautious when heading to states with fewer anti-discrimination protections, as "laws may vary greatly from state to state".
"Some states have enacted laws affecting 2SLGBTQI+ [the more inclusive term used for LGBTQ people used by the Canadian government] persons," the advisory reads further.
"Authorities may request proof of legal status in the U.S. at any time," the update also states. "Be prepared to show evidence of your legal presence in the US."
The government of Canada has urged Canadian travellers to check all the necessary paperwork carefully before visiting and to ensure it aligns with US entry requirements.
Notably, the warning is part of Canada's ongoing travel advice updates, which already include guidance on local laws, safety, and documentation risks.