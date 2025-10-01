Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 60 as rescue efforts continue

Death toll from the powerful earthquake on Philippines has reached 50 as hundreds of aftershocks continues to jolt the country.
According to BBC, up to 60 people have been killed and hundreds injured after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu just before 22:00 local time Tuesday
Cebu's provincial government has declared of a state of calamity, and officials are rushing to restore electricity and deliver aid to those affected
Those injured after the quake as well as other patients are being treated outside hospital buildings, as aftershocks are still happening
At least 611 aftershocks have rattled the region since the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, according to the state volcanology agency
Residents in quake-hit areas have told the BBC they slept out on the streets last night. Footage on local media show people clinging to one another as the quake hit
Cebu's archbishop has told devotees to stay away from churches, pending structural assessments. This call is significant as Cebu was one of the first Philippine islands to be colonised by Spain in the 1500s, and houses many old churches