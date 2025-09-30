Home / World

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years

Spotify continues to stand out as one of Europe's leading tech firms with more than 700 million monthly users

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years
Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is set to step down as chief executive after leading the music streaming giant for nearly two decades.

As per multiple reports, at the end of the year, two of his deputies Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström will take over the charge while he will stay involved in the company as executive chairman.

Spotify was started in 2006 in Sweden to reduce piracy by creating a platform were artists and right holders could be paid through ads and subscriptions.

The platform now continues to stand out as one of Europe's leading tech firms with more than 700 million monthly users.

Announcing the decision, Daniel said the change "simply matches titles to how we already operate".

He further assured that he will still play a key role in important decisions.

Daniel became a billionaire worth about $10 billion through Spotify's growth.

He has also invested some of his wealth in a European venture capital firms that supports companies like Helsing, which builds AI-powered weapons system in Germany.

Gustav and Alex worked at the company for over 15 years with Gustav is in charge of products and technology while Alex oversees the business side of the company.

You Might Like:

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued
Over 500,000 people across the Visayan Islands in central Philippines experienced intense shaking from the quake

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary
India has called for quick action against unidentified individuals who vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week
Hurricane Humberto will impact UK weather as heavy rain and high winds forecast

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped
Indonesia Islamic school building collapse during afternoon prayers, 99 taken to hospital

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman
Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleads guilty in record-breaking £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening
Barron Trump reveals romantic side with exclusive Trump Tower date amid NYU life

Madagascar's president Rajoelina bows to Gen Z pressure, dissolves government

Madagascar's president Rajoelina bows to Gen Z pressure, dissolves government
Gen Z power brings another regime change as Madagascar government dissolves after historic protest

Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting

Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting
US government shutdown looms after Trump-Democrats meeting fails to reach agreement

Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency

Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency
Shabana Mahmood explained new requirements that migrants must need to qualify for indefinite leave to remain

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87
Sir Terry Farrell is known for his post-modern, lively and imaginative architectural style

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working
Germany has an aging population due to sharp drop in birth rates

Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms

Tropical Storm Imelda set to strengthen into hurricane as flooding risk looms
Tropical Storm Imelda will bring increasingly dangerous conditions to US beaches this week