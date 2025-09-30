Home / World

Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall

Ibiza and Formentera were affected by the leftover effects of former Hurricane Gabrielle

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall
Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall

Ibiza and Formentera, two well-known Spanish holiday islands, experienced heavy flooding.

The popular Mediterranean destinations were placed under "red alert" on Tuesday, September 30 after the national weather service AEMET cautioned about extremely heavy rainfall and potential floods.

Both the places have experienced extremely heavy rainfall in one day with Ibiza getting 239mm and Formentera 105.4mm.

The weather service AEMET warned that over 180mm could fall within 12 hours as the area was affected by the leftover effects of former Hurricane Gabrielle.

Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall

It describe the situation as extremely dangerous and issued a warning that lasted untill later afternoon.

Spain’s military emergency unit has been sent to help on the islands, with additional support coming from Majorca and Valencia.

Meanwhile, schools remains closed for the afternoon and medical appointment were also cancelled due to flooding.

Due to heavy rainfall, Ibiza airport suffered major leaks in the terminal with some flights were diverted.

Meanwhile, firefighter rescued approximately 15 people who were trapped in elevators, vehicles and ground level homes.

So far crews have dealt with about 50 flood-related incidents across the island.

It comes a year after Valencia experienced deadly and devastating floods, which claimed the lives of more than 230 people.

You Might Like:

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years
Spotify continues to stand out as one of Europe's leading tech firms with more than 700 million monthly users

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued
Over 500,000 people across the Visayan Islands in central Philippines experienced intense shaking from the quake

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary
India has called for quick action against unidentified individuals who vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week
Hurricane Humberto will impact UK weather as heavy rain and high winds forecast

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped
Indonesia Islamic school building collapse during afternoon prayers, 99 taken to hospital

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman
Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleads guilty in record-breaking £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening
Barron Trump reveals romantic side with exclusive Trump Tower date amid NYU life

Madagascar's president Rajoelina bows to Gen Z pressure, dissolves government

Madagascar's president Rajoelina bows to Gen Z pressure, dissolves government
Gen Z power brings another regime change as Madagascar government dissolves after historic protest

Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting

Vance warns of government shutdown after Trump, Democrats meeting
US government shutdown looms after Trump-Democrats meeting fails to reach agreement

Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency

Shabana Mahmood announces stricter rules for UK migrants’ residency
Shabana Mahmood explained new requirements that migrants must need to qualify for indefinite leave to remain

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87

Sir Terry Farrell, renowned UK architect, mastermind of MI6 building dies at 87
Sir Terry Farrell is known for his post-modern, lively and imaginative architectural style

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working

Germany rolls out major tax perks to encourage pensioners to keep working
Germany has an aging population due to sharp drop in birth rates