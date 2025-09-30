Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall

Ibiza and Formentera, two well-known Spanish holiday islands, experienced heavy flooding.
The popular Mediterranean destinations were placed under "red alert" on Tuesday, September 30 after the national weather service AEMET cautioned about extremely heavy rainfall and potential floods.
Both the places have experienced extremely heavy rainfall in one day with Ibiza getting 239mm and Formentera 105.4mm.
The weather service AEMET warned that over 180mm could fall within 12 hours as the area was affected by the leftover effects of former Hurricane Gabrielle.
It describe the situation as extremely dangerous and issued a warning that lasted untill later afternoon.
Spain’s military emergency unit has been sent to help on the islands, with additional support coming from Majorca and Valencia.
Meanwhile, schools remains closed for the afternoon and medical appointment were also cancelled due to flooding.
Due to heavy rainfall, Ibiza airport suffered major leaks in the terminal with some flights were diverted.
Meanwhile, firefighter rescued approximately 15 people who were trapped in elevators, vehicles and ground level homes.
So far crews have dealt with about 50 flood-related incidents across the island.
It comes a year after Valencia experienced deadly and devastating floods, which claimed the lives of more than 230 people.