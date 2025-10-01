Home / World

Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions

The German beer festival began last September and is set to conclude on October 5

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions
Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions

Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, in Munich was closed on Wednesday after explosions were heard in the German city.

On Wednesday, October 1, the festival's venue remained closed due to a potential connection to explosives found in a residential building in the city that caught fire and at least killed one person.

Special forces were investigating the north of Munich, where local outlets reported hearing shots and explosions.

City officials also revealed that there had been a bomb threat issued by the suspected perpetrator of the explosion early on Wednesday.

Munich police said the explosion was part of a domestic dispute and that the residential building had been "deliberately set on fire".

Authorities found "explosive traps" in a house and had to call in special forces to defuse them, while investigators also found hand grenades and tripwires.

An unidentified person was found seriously injured near the scene of the fire at Lerchenau Lake, who later passed away.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said the closure of the festival followed "a perpetrator threatening the Oktoberfest".

"The police will do everything to have the entire Wiesn searched by 5 p.m. this afternoon, if possible, to ensure safety," he wrote on Instagram.

Reiter added, "If that's not the case, I'll get in touch again, and then the Wiesn won't open at all today."

Police searched the Oktoberfest fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area. 

A van was also burnt out near the festival's area. Initial images from the scene showed several burnt cars in a street after the fire.

Oktoberfest 2025, the largest beer festival that usually attracts up to six million visitors each year, began on September 20 and is set to be concluded on October 5.

You Might Like:

What does government shutdown mean? Here's all you need to know

What does government shutdown mean? Here's all you need to know
US government shuts down as Republicans and Democrats fail to reach funding deal

Australian consumers warned about sunscreen as products pulled from shelves

Australian consumers warned about sunscreen as products pulled from shelves
Sunscreen scandal hits Australia as multiple products recalled over SPF concerns

US government shuts down for first time since 2019 after funding bill fails

US government shuts down for first time since 2019 after funding bill fails
White House blames Democrats for the shutdown of government while opposition fires back at Trump

Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 60 as rescue efforts continue

Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 60 as rescue efforts continue
Cebu declares state of calamity after powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake kills nearly 60

Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall

Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall
Ibiza and Formentera were affected by the leftover effects of former Hurricane Gabrielle

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years
Spotify continues to stand out as one of Europe's leading tech firms with more than 700 million monthly users

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued
Over 500,000 people across the Visayan Islands in central Philippines experienced intense shaking from the quake

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary
India has called for quick action against unidentified individuals who vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week
Hurricane Humberto will impact UK weather as heavy rain and high winds forecast

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped
Indonesia Islamic school building collapse during afternoon prayers, 99 taken to hospital

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman
Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleads guilty in record-breaking £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening

Barron Trump's luxury date: Trump Tower floor ‘shut down’ for exclusive evening
Barron Trump reveals romantic side with exclusive Trump Tower date amid NYU life