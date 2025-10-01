Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions

Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, in Munich was closed on Wednesday after explosions were heard in the German city.
On Wednesday, October 1, the festival's venue remained closed due to a potential connection to explosives found in a residential building in the city that caught fire and at least killed one person.
Special forces were investigating the north of Munich, where local outlets reported hearing shots and explosions.
City officials also revealed that there had been a bomb threat issued by the suspected perpetrator of the explosion early on Wednesday.
Munich police said the explosion was part of a domestic dispute and that the residential building had been "deliberately set on fire".
Authorities found "explosive traps" in a house and had to call in special forces to defuse them, while investigators also found hand grenades and tripwires.
An unidentified person was found seriously injured near the scene of the fire at Lerchenau Lake, who later passed away.
Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said the closure of the festival followed "a perpetrator threatening the Oktoberfest".
"The police will do everything to have the entire Wiesn searched by 5 p.m. this afternoon, if possible, to ensure safety," he wrote on Instagram.
Reiter added, "If that's not the case, I'll get in touch again, and then the Wiesn won't open at all today."
Police searched the Oktoberfest fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.
A van was also burnt out near the festival's area. Initial images from the scene showed several burnt cars in a street after the fire.
Oktoberfest 2025, the largest beer festival that usually attracts up to six million visitors each year, began on September 20 and is set to be concluded on October 5.