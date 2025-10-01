Home / World

20-storey NYC apartment building partially collapses, no injuries reported

The New York fire department called the chaotic incident a "major emergency" as residents were forced to evacuate

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

20-story NYC apartment building partially collapses, no injuries reported


A 20-storey public housing building in the Bronx partially collapsed on Wednesday morning after New York City's fire department received reports of an explosion.

Fire officials said rescuers arrived at the scene in Mott Haven just after 8 a.m. to find that an incinerator shaft had collapsed.

Officials said no injuries were reported after the incident occurred at 205 Alexander Avenue near East 135th Street in Mott Haven, though rescue operations were continuing.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on X that he was aware of the "emergency situation taking place" in Mott Haven and directed people to avoid the area.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a massive vertical scar in the side of the building, and on the street, a large pile of rubble, including some AC units that were dislodged in the collapse, could be seen.

Referred to as the Mitchel House, the building is one of New York's 335 public housing projects and is meant to serve low and middle-income New Yorkers in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world.

About 3,462 people live in the building, which was reportedly built in 1966.

Notably, no violations have been reported at the building, according to its profile on the city's Housing Preservation & Development website.

You Might Like:

Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions

Munich Oktoberfest 2025 suspended after bomb threat, explosions
The German beer festival began last September and is set to conclude on October 5

What does government shutdown mean? Here's all you need to know

What does government shutdown mean? Here's all you need to know
US government shuts down as Republicans and Democrats fail to reach funding deal

Australian consumers warned about sunscreen as products pulled from shelves

Australian consumers warned about sunscreen as products pulled from shelves
Sunscreen scandal hits Australia as multiple products recalled over SPF concerns

US government shuts down for first time since 2019 after funding bill fails

US government shuts down for first time since 2019 after funding bill fails
White House blames Democrats for the shutdown of government while opposition fires back at Trump

Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 60 as rescue efforts continue

Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 60 as rescue efforts continue
Cebu declares state of calamity after powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake kills nearly 60

Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall

Ibiza, Formentera hit by severe flooding after record rainfall
Ibiza and Formentera were affected by the leftover effects of former Hurricane Gabrielle

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years

Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step down as CEO after 18 years
Spotify continues to stand out as one of Europe's leading tech firms with more than 700 million monthly users

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes central Philippines, tsunami warning issued
Over 500,000 people across the Visayan Islands in central Philippines experienced intense shaking from the quake

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London ahead of birth anniversary
India has called for quick action against unidentified individuals who vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week

UK weather: Heavy rain, strong winds expected this week
Hurricane Humberto will impact UK weather as heavy rain and high winds forecast

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped

Indonesia school collapse kills three, dozens feared trapped
Indonesia Islamic school building collapse during afternoon prayers, 99 taken to hospital

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman

'World's biggest' bitcoin seizure case: UK court convicts Chinese woman
Chinese national Zhimin Qian pleads guilty in record-breaking £5 billion Bitcoin fraud