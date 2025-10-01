20-storey NYC apartment building partially collapses, no injuries reported

A 20-storey public housing building in the Bronx partially collapsed on Wednesday morning after New York City's fire department received reports of an explosion.
Fire officials said rescuers arrived at the scene in Mott Haven just after 8 a.m. to find that an incinerator shaft had collapsed.
Officials said no injuries were reported after the incident occurred at 205 Alexander Avenue near East 135th Street in Mott Haven, though rescue operations were continuing.
Mayor Eric Adams posted on X that he was aware of the "emergency situation taking place" in Mott Haven and directed people to avoid the area.
Aerial footage from the scene showed a massive vertical scar in the side of the building, and on the street, a large pile of rubble, including some AC units that were dislodged in the collapse, could be seen.
Referred to as the Mitchel House, the building is one of New York's 335 public housing projects and is meant to serve low and middle-income New Yorkers in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world.
About 3,462 people live in the building, which was reportedly built in 1966.
Notably, no violations have been reported at the building, according to its profile on the city's Housing Preservation & Development website.