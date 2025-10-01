Home / World

Australian consumers warned about sunscreen as products pulled from shelves

  By Web Desk
  • |
Ten further sunscreens have either been pulled from shelves or "paused" from supply to retailers over concerns about their sun protection claims.

According to ABC, the new action means 18 sunscreens have now either been recalled or paused from sale in Australia.

The announcement from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Tuesday afternoon followed the recall of Ultra Violette's SPF 50+ Lean Screen product in August.

In its announcement, the TGA said Wild Child Laboratories Pty Ltd, the manufacturer of the base sunscreen formulation used by the Ultra Violette product, had undertaken fresh testing of its efficacy.

"The preliminary testing indicates that this base formulation is unlikely to have an SPF greater than 21," the TGA statement said.

The TGA also revealed that preliminary testing of other products that used the same base formula may have an SPF as low as 4.

In a statement, Wild Child's CEO Tom Curnow said: "Following a recent inspection, the TGA confirmed that no manufacturing issues were identified at our facility that could explain variability in SPF testing results.

"The discrepancies reported in recent testing are part of a broader, industry-wide issue," he said.

The TGA announcement followed an ABC investigation that first revealed that five sunscreens paused from sale at the time used the same base formula as Ultra Violette's Lean Screen.

