What does government shutdown mean? Here's all you need to know

US government once again shutdown after around seven years under Donald Trump presidency.
The shutdown began after Tuesday, September 30, 11:59 pm after Republican and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on federal funding despite meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Although Republicans hold controls of both houses of Congress and president office they the federal funding bill requires 60 votes.
What does government shutdown means?
A shutdown of the federal government means that all non-essential functions of government are frozen.
This will affect everything from social security to air travel to national park access.
Federal agencies are dependent on funding being approved by Congress to allow the president to sign budget legislation for the fiscal year ahead.
If they can't approve funding (because of political differences, and America is of course bitterly divided) then those agencies are forced to shut down. This means that workers can't go to work and are not paid.
Federal agencies deemed critical will keep on trucking along, the FBI and CIA are going nowhere, air traffic control won't down tools, nor will the National Guard or border security personnel.
Social security payments will still be paid, health care continues for veterans and those who rely on Medicare, the federal government's health insurance programme, and the US postal service will still deliver.