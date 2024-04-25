UK hospitals starts using AI to treat stroke patients: Details

A new artificial intelligence system that has helped to save the lives of stroke patients has been introduced at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust located in the UK.
As per BBC, the Rapid AI software evaluates brain scans to determine whether surgical intervention or medication is necessary to remove a blood clot in patients.
Since its implementation in March, the system has facilitated life-saving treatment for over 30 individuals.
Stuart Guy, directorate manager for Worcestershire Royal Hospital's stroke unit, said, "The benefits include quicker decision making and improved patient pathway services."
The new technology automatically detects large vessel blockages as well as showing blood circulation to the brain in more detail.
The software then gives medics a better idea of a patient’s neurovascular status.
Clinical lead Girish Muddegowda, said in a statement, noting, "Thanks to this software, clinicians now have advanced decision making capabilities in a time critical situation which is crucial to stroke recovery."
Dr Muddegowda further added, “RapidAI is already improving patient stroke services and thrombolysis rates and opening better and quicker communication channels with the tertiary centre in Birmingham for advanced patient care.”