Gates Foundation announces to fund $2.5 billion for women's Health

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made an announcement to fund $2.5 billion in women's health by 2030

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made an announcement to fund $2.5 billion in women’s health by 2030, marking a major promise yet.

On Monday, Bill Gates stated that a number of women’s health conditions, such as menopause, preeclampsia, and endometriosis have been neglected for a prolonged period.

Microsoft co-founder released a statement on the foundation's website, which reads, “Investing in women’s health has a lasting impact across generations. It leads to healthier families, stronger economies and a more just world.”

There is a significant mortality rate of women who die suffering from these preventable causes or live in poor health, which needs to be changed, but it’s impossible to do it alone.

The major investment will be provided to the following key areas:

Contraceptive innovation

Obstetric care and maternal immunisation

Maternal health and nutrition

Sexually transmitted infections

Gynaecological and menstrual health

With this funding, Foundation leaders aim to develop the latest products and strengthen research and make them accessible worldwide.

Dr. Anita Zaidi, leader of gender equality efforts at the Gates Foundation, stated, “For too long, women have suffered from health conditions that are misunderstood, misdiagnosed or ignored.”

“We want this investment to spark a new era of women-centred innovation — one where women's lives, bodies, and voices are prioritised in health R&D," Zaidi added.

His ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, who left the Foundation last year, has continued to fund women’s health via her progressive initiatives, as reported by Reuters.

