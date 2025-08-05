Home / Health

Legionnaires' disease outbreak: 2 people dead among 58 affected in Harlem

Health officials reported that two people have passed away among the nearly 60 people diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease in Harlem since last month.

The New York City Health Department offered an update Monday on it’s investigation into a community cluster of Legionnaire disease in Central Harlem. ZIP codes include 10035, 10027, 10039, 10030, and bordering communities.

So far, up to 58 individuals have had the disease since July 25, killing two individuals.

The remediation needed by the department has been finished for the 11 cooling towers, with initial positive screening results indicating the presence of Legionella penumophila.

Legionella penumophila is a type of bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, according to the health officials.

Legionella disease symptoms 

Legionnaires' disease symptoms, including muscle aches, cough, fever, or dyspnea (shortness of breath), are urged to contact a health care provider.

Officials warn that it's especially essential for individuals at increased risk, including elderly people aged 50 and above, individuals suffering from chronic lung disorders and especially immunocompromised, who are at a significantly higher risk of this disease.

Legionnaires’ disease is a kind of lung infection, called pneumonia, caused by Legionella pneumophila bacteria.

It is commonly found in water vapours, humidifiers, and evaporative condensers of enlarged air systems that may foster the growth of bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease can not be transmitted from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics. 

