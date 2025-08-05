Milk supply under scrutiny after 21 people got sick

Home / Health

The Florida Department of Health stated that six of the sickened people are children aged below 10

Health officials in Florida have issued warnings regarding the hazards of drinking raw milk after 21 individuals got sick from products associated with a single farm.

The Florida Department of Health stated that six of the sickened people are children aged below 10. Among those individuals, up to seven of them were hospitalised, and two developed extremely severe complications.

The department released a statement, which reads, "Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases."

The farm name remains under wraps, officials stated that the raw milk was sold in Central Florida and the Northeast.

In Florida, raw milk is illegal to be sold for humans; however, it can be sold as a pet food.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning that raw milk can have hazardous bacteria, E.coli, Listeria, Salmonella, and more.

These dangerous bacteria may cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, and more severe issues such as renal failure.

Since 1987, 143 outbreaks have been associated with raw milk, causing severe illness and deaths.

While several advocates claim a variety of immune advantages, the CDC warned that pastured milk offers equal nutrition without risks. 

