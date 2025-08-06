High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina

The Outer Banks of North Carolina is the hardest-hit area of flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus. The city has reported 59 infections and one death through July.
They are primarily found in coastal water and can easily enter through small cuts on your body and destroy tissue within a few hours; nearly 20% of cases are life-threatening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Experts stated that Vibrio vulnificus bacteria's exponential rise comes from warmer coastal waters, a mix of fresh and salt water that promotes the growth of this fatal bacterium.
It is pertinent to mention that infections significantly spike from May to October when temperature surpasses 90°F.
In addition, other factors also influence the growth of Vibrio, including climate change.
To prevent this hazardous infection, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers are currently developing risk maps and guidance tools for the Carolinas to assist the officials in monitoring dangerous areas.
Furthermore, officials urged individuals across the country and especially on the Outer Banks, to clean wounds immediately, wear gloves, and avoid exposing cuts to coastal water.
If the wound turns red after getting exposed to water, immediately seek medical care.
Increasing Vibrio death rates in Louisiana and Florida highlight the escalating threat.