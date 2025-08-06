Home / Health

High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina

Flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, infections significantly spike from May to October when temperature surpasses 90°F

High alert in Outer Banks: flesh-eating Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina
High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina

The Outer Banks of North Carolina is the hardest-hit area of flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus. The city has reported 59 infections and one death through July.

They are primarily found in coastal water and can easily enter through small cuts on your body and destroy tissue within a few hours; nearly 20% of cases are life-threatening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Experts stated that Vibrio vulnificus bacteria's exponential rise comes from warmer coastal waters, a mix of fresh and salt water that promotes the growth of this fatal bacterium.

It is pertinent to mention that infections significantly spike from May to October when temperature surpasses 90°F.

In addition, other factors also influence the growth of Vibrio, including climate change.

To prevent this hazardous infection, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers are currently developing risk maps and guidance tools for the Carolinas to assist the officials in monitoring dangerous areas.

Furthermore, officials urged individuals across the country and especially on the Outer Banks, to clean wounds immediately, wear gloves, and avoid exposing cuts to coastal water.

If the wound turns red after getting exposed to water, immediately seek medical care.

Increasing Vibrio death rates in Louisiana and Florida highlight the escalating threat.

You Might Like:

UK launches world's first gonorrhoea vaccine amid record-high infections

UK launches world's first gonorrhoea vaccine amid record-high infections
World's first gonorrhoea vaccination to roll out in England after infection ‘reached record levels’

FDA recalls over 64,000 pounds of butter over undeclared allergen

FDA recalls over 64,000 pounds of butter over undeclared allergen
Bunge North America Inc. announced voluntary recall of over 64,800 Lbs. of its European Style Butter

Higher IQ individuals make more accurate predictions about their future, study

Higher IQ individuals make more accurate predictions about their future, study
Study reveals surprising link between higher intelligence and accurate lifespan forecasts

Essential tips to maintain healthy lifesyle

Essential tips to maintain healthy lifesyle
Discover a few effective tips to exercise, balance nutrition, and habits for long-term vitality

FDA grants approval to Empaveli for rare kidney disease

FDA grants approval to Empaveli for rare kidney disease
Apellis Pharmaceuticals received approval for Empaveli

Risks associated with Benadryl may surpass its benefits, experts say

Risks associated with Benadryl may surpass its benefits, experts say
Diphenhydramine is used to treat allergies, motion sickness, insomnia, and more

Hearing loss impact education and employment among youth, study

Hearing loss impact education and employment among youth, study
To minimise the impact of hearing loss, researchers stressed the need to provide improved access to hearing care

Sucralose artificial sweetener may reduce effectiveness of immunotherapy

Sucralose artificial sweetener may reduce effectiveness of immunotherapy
Sucralose is a famous synthetic sweetener for individuals who are cutting down calories or managing blood sugar levels