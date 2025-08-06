More than 3-6 hours of screen time may harm heart health in youngsters

A recent study revealed that the time youth spend playing video games and scrolling through social media platforms in their leisure time may increase the risk of cardiac events.
According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, every additional hour of screen time is linked to higher cardiac risk factors such as cholesterol, elevated blood sugar levels, and more.
For the study, researchers collected data from more than 1,000 participants in two researches of childhood health.
While the effect on an hourly basis was comparatively small, accumulating 3-6 hours daily significantly increases population-level risk.
In addition, sleep patterns further elevated the risk; kids with shorter or later sleep schedules indicated a rise in risk scores.
Nearly 12% of the screen time-risk association was described by minimised sleep.
AI assessment revealed a distinct “seven-time fingerprint” in children’s blood, indicating early metabolic changes associated with increased screen timings.
The result showed a positive trend towards adult cardiac risk in youngsters.
Lead investigator and researcher at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, David Horner, stated, “About 12% of the association between screen time and cardiometabolic risk was mediated through shorter sleep duration.”
“These findings suggest that insufficient sleep may not only magnify the impact of screen time but could be a key pathway linking screen habits to early metabolic changes,” Horner added.
Chair of the American Heart Association’s Young Hearts Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Committee, Dr. Amanda Marma Perak stated:
“If cutting back on screen time feels difficult, start by moving screen time earlier and focusing on getting into bed earlier and for longer,” said Perak, an assistant professor of paediatrics and preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
Results suggested limited screen time and maintaining a sleep pattern. Paediatricians are encouraged to discuss screen habits with parents.