Malala Yousufzai breaks silence after backlash over her Gaza stance

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Malala Yousufzai breaks silence after backlash over her Gaza stance
Malala Yousafzai reaffirms her support for Palestine

Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Thursday, April 25, condemned Israel’s war crime in Gaza.

Malala was under extreme criticism for her Broadway musical she co-produced with the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Malala took it to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

She wrote, “I wanted to speak today because I want there to be no confusion about my support for the people of Gaza.”

Malala added, “We have all watched the relentless atrocities against Palestine people for more than six months now with anger and despair. This week’s news of mass graves discovered at Gaza’s Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals is yet another reminder of the horrors Palestine is facing.”

She highlighted the urgency of the ceasefire, saying, “We do not need to see more dead bodies, bombed schools and starving children to understand that a ceasefire is urgent and necessary.”

Malala condemns the Israeli government's violation of international law and war crimes and applauds the efforts of those who hold them accountable.

Malala confirmed her support and said, “Publicly and privately, I will keep calling on world leaders to push for a ceasefire and to ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.”

Malala Yousufzai breaks silence after backlash over her Gaza stance

Moreover, according to The New York Times, the 26-year-old Noble laureate wore a red-and-black pin, signifying her support for a ceasefire, to the ‘The Musical, ‘Suffs’ premiere last Thursday.

World News

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland
Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing

World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans
Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation

Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation
Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner

Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner
Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat

Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat
UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030

UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030
Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla

Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla
US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt

US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt
Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England