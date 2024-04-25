Malala Yousufzai breaks silence after backlash over her Gaza stance

Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Thursday, April 25, condemned Israel’s war crime in Gaza.
Malala was under extreme criticism for her Broadway musical she co-produced with the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza.
Malala took it to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
She wrote, “I wanted to speak today because I want there to be no confusion about my support for the people of Gaza.”
Malala added, “We have all watched the relentless atrocities against Palestine people for more than six months now with anger and despair. This week’s news of mass graves discovered at Gaza’s Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals is yet another reminder of the horrors Palestine is facing.”
She highlighted the urgency of the ceasefire, saying, “We do not need to see more dead bodies, bombed schools and starving children to understand that a ceasefire is urgent and necessary.”
Malala condemns the Israeli government's violation of international law and war crimes and applauds the efforts of those who hold them accountable.
Malala confirmed her support and said, “Publicly and privately, I will keep calling on world leaders to push for a ceasefire and to ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.”
Moreover, according to The New York Times, the 26-year-old Noble laureate wore a red-and-black pin, signifying her support for a ceasefire, to the ‘The Musical, ‘Suffs’ premiere last Thursday.