Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86

Marian Robinson, the beloved mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, has passed away at the age of 86.
As per the statement shared by her family, it was revealed that Robinson had died "peacefully" on Friday morning.
Between 2009 and 2017, Robinson was a well-known presence at the White House under President Barack Obama's eight-year administration.
The majority of that time was devoted to caring for her two grandchildren, Michelle and Barack Obama's kids, Malia and Sasha.
In a shared statement on X (former Twitter), Michelle said about her late mother that she was a "rock, always there for whatever I needed".
"She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today," she wrote.
In another tweet, Mr Obama said that “there was and will be only one Marian Robinson”.
He continued, “In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life,” adding, “And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example.”
However, the details about the cause of her death were not revealed yet.
To note, Robinson, who was born in 1937, spent the majority of her childhood in Chicago as one of seven children until deciding to go to Washington, DC, following President Obama's election.
She first pursued her career as a secretary while pursuing her studies to become a teacher.
With her husband Frasier Robinson, she raised Craig and Michelle on Chicago's South Side.