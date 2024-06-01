World

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson dies at 86 on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86

Marian Robinson, the beloved mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, has passed away at the age of 86.

As per the statement shared by her family, it was revealed that Robinson had died "peacefully" on Friday morning.

Between 2009 and 2017, Robinson was a well-known presence at the White House under President Barack Obama's eight-year administration.

The majority of that time was devoted to caring for her two grandchildren, Michelle and Barack Obama's kids, Malia and Sasha.

In a shared statement on X (former Twitter), Michelle said about her late mother that she was a "rock, always there for whatever I needed".

"She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today," she wrote.

In another tweet, Mr Obama said that “there was and will be only one Marian Robinson”.

He continued, “In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life,” adding, “And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example.”

However, the details about the cause of her death were not revealed yet.

To note, Robinson, who was born in 1937, spent the majority of her childhood in Chicago as one of seven children until deciding to go to Washington, DC, following President Obama's election.

She first pursued her career as a secretary while pursuing her studies to become a teacher.

With her husband Frasier Robinson, she raised Craig and Michelle on Chicago's South Side.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

World News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Elon Musk’s X to host “town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
U.S.-sanctioned ex-officer Vahid Haghanian joins Iran's presidential race
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Joe Biden urges Hamas to accept new Israeli proposal to end conflict
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father amid his conviction
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections