Cannes sets strict limits on cruise ships to curb overtourism

Cannes, a famous ad luxurious city in southern France has decided to strictly limit cruise ship traffic.
From now on, any cruise ship carrying more than 1,000 people will be banned from entering its harbour.
Cannes is well known for hosting the famous film festival every year and is a popular vacation destination.
This rule is part of a serious new policy meant to reduce the impact of large cruise ships.
Cannes city officials voted on Friday to bring strict new rules which they called drastic regulation starting next year.
Cannes will now only allow cruise ships with less than 1,000 passengers to enter its port.
In addition, no more than 6,000 passengers will be allowed to come ashore in one day, even if there are multiple ships.
As per the reports, for larger ships that carry more than 1,000 passengers, they will not be allowed to dock directly at the port.
Instead, they will have to drop anchor farther out at sea and use smaller boats to bring passengers into the city.
This rule is meant to help control tourist numbers and reduce overcrowding.
Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement, noting, "Cannes has become a major cruise ship destination, with real economic benefits. It's not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organising, setting guidelines for their navigation."
This decision by Cannes is similar to what Venice and some other European cities have already done and are trying to push back against overtourism, which causes problems for local people and damaging the environment.