Sci-Tech

OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide

ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can now access the group chats feature

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide
OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide

ChatGPT is launching group chats globally to all users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, OpenAI announced.

According to Tech Crunch, the move comes a week after the company began piloting the feature in select regions, including Japan and New Zealand.

The feature allows users to collaborate with each other and ChatGPT in one shared conversation. OpenAI says the launch turns ChatGPT from a one-on-one assistant into a space where friends, family, or co-workers can work together to plan, create, and make decisions.

The company sees group chats in ChatGPT as a way for people to coordinate trips, co-write documents, settle debates, or work through research together, while ChatGPT helps search, summarize, and compare options.

Up to 20 people can participate in a group chat as long as they’ve accepted an invite. Personal settings and memory stay private to each user, the company says.

To start a group chat, users need to tap the people icon and add participants, either directly or by sharing a link. Everyone will be asked to set up a short profile with their name, username, and photo.

It’s worth noting that adding someone to an existing chat creates a new conversation, leaving the original chat unchanged.

The move marks OpenAI’s latest step in turning ChatGPT from a simple chatbot into more of a social platform. The company said that the group chats are just the beginning of ChatGPT becoming a collaborative environment, not just a single-player experience.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage

Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage
The PlayStation Store outage comes at an unfortunate time as the holiday season approaches

Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users

Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users
The Comet browser is particularly designed to streamline how people browse and read information online

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature
The latest feature can be used to share the recent updates in your life, and serve as a conversation starter

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history
Grok AI is not hiding its favouritism towards its owner, Elon Musk, after crowning him an exemplary individual

Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool

Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool
Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the Nano Banana Pro in Search’s AI Mode

TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health

TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health
TikTok aims to make wellness practices interactive while balancing their digital life with new update

Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team

Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team
Both the companies also collaborated in 2016, enabling WhoSampled users to connect their Spotify playlists to the app

AI-powered plushie recalled after offering shocking 18+ advice

AI-powered plushie recalled after offering shocking 18+ advice
Researchers have shared that the toy could delve into details about explicit topics at just a mere mention

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless
OpenAI's chatbot is set to help users with iteam selection and checkout from Target

Google Maps rolls out cutting-edge features

Google Maps rolls out cutting-edge features
Google Maps new features will be available next week on Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in

Microsoft launches Agent 365 tool to assist companies control, track AI agents

Microsoft launches Agent 365 tool to assist companies control, track AI agents
Agent 365 is currently in the early testing phase through Microsoft’s Frontier program

Is Instagram down? Users report outage across US

Is Instagram down? Users report outage across US
Instagram's outage comes a day after a massive outage at Cloudflare affected nearly half of the internet