Chinese humanoid robot sets Guinness record after completing 106 km walk

A Chinese-manufactured humanoid robot, A2, developed by Shanghai-based Agibot, has set a new Guinness World Record after completing 106-kilometre walk without shutting down, astonishing everyone.

The cutting-edge robot started its journey from Suzhou on the night of November 10 and reached Shanghai’s famous Bund in the morning of November 13.

The robot completed the route while remaining fully operational, thanks to Agibot’s rapid hot-swap battery system.

Guinness World Records has officially certified the distance as 106.286 kilometres, marking the longest continuous walk ever.

Wang Chuang, Senior Vice President of Agibot, appreciated the accomplishment, stating, “Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is a tough task even for many humans, but the robot achieved it."

"This proves the maturity of the robot’s hardware, its cerebellar balance algorithms, and its overall endurance. It lays a strong foundation for future large-scale commercial use,” Chuang added.

A report suggested the robot described the trek as an “unforgettable experience in its machine life” and joked that it “might need new shoes” following a long journey.

China has been making significant progress in humanoid robotics.

In early April, another robot, the Tien Kung Ultra, developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre finished an entire route of a 21-kilometre half-marathon in 2 hours and 40 minutes, underscoring the country’s increasing capabilities in advanced robotics and machine endurance.

