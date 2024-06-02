Volodymyr Zelensky warns China's support for Russia will prolong conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is currently in Singapore to attend the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue security conference.
As per CNN, during his address on Sunday, June 2, Zelensky warned that China's support for Russia would extend the conflict in Ukraine.
During a press conference he said, "With China's support to Russia, the war will last longer. That is bad for the whole world and the policy of China - who declares that it supports territorial integrity and sovereignty and declares it officially. For them it is not good."
Meanwhile, Zelensky urged Asia-Pacific nations to attend an international peace conference on Ukraine, scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.
The Ukrainian leader also warned that Russia, with the help of China, was trying to pressure countries to avoid attending the upcoming international peace summit.
He said, "Russia is trying to disrupt the peace summit and that is true … (Russia) is now traveling around many countries in the world threatening them with the blockade of the agricultural goods, of the food products, of chemical products … it is simply pushing the other countries of the world so that they’re not present on the summit."
When questioned about China's absence at the upcoming peace summit he said, "Regrettably, it is unfortunate that such a big, independent, powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of Putin."
In response, Chinese Minister of National Defence Dong Jun asserted that China is promoting peace talks responsibly and has not supplied weapons to either side in the conflict.
He mentioned that China has imposed "stricter control" on dual-use exports.
US Defence Chief Lloyd Austin also addressed these concerns with Dong, warning China of accountability for any military assistance to Russia.
Additionally, the Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's premier annual defence summit, bringing together government leaders, senior officials, experts, and business icons to discuss regional security challenges.