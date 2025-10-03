Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally has been named the first female leader of the Church of England.
On Friday, October 3, the decision was announced almost a year after Justin Welby resigned for failing to report prolific child abuser John Smyth.
An independent report suggested that by 2013, the year Welby became the archbishop, the Church of England "knew, at the highest level," of Smyth's abuse.
He was accused of attacking dozens of boys, including those he met at Christian camps, in the 1970s and 1980s.
This is the first time an archbishop of Canterbury has been chosen since the Church of England allowed women to become bishops in 2014.
Sarah made history as the first woman to hold the role in its 1,400-year history.
The archbishop is regarded as the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church all over the world, and they also have a seat in the House of Lords.
Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, took on most of the responsibilities in the interim and was one of the voting members of the body charged with choosing Welby's successor.
How was the archbishop of Canterbury chosen?
The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) had to agree to the new appointment by a two-thirds majority vote.
After agreement, in line with tradition, the process involves a name being given to the prime minister, in this case Keir Starmer, and then passed to the monarch.
Mullally will not legally take on the role until a confirmation of election in January, with an enthronement service taking place later, after they have paid homage to the king.