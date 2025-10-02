Home / World

UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack

A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK PM Starmer condemns rising hatred after Manchester synagogue attack
UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemns rising hatred after the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Starmer promised Britain would "come together to wrap our arms" around the Jewish community," as per Sky News.

"I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love," Starmer said.

The prime minister added, "Earlier today, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day for the Jewish community, a vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews."

A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.

The incident happened at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area in north Manchester on Thursday, October 2.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two members of the Jewish community and left three others seriously injured.

It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.

As per the outlet, the attacker, suspected of carrying a bomb was killed by police after they quickly responded to the synagogue.

"We must be clear it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again," Starmer added.

Earlier, Starmer said that the UK government sent police to synagogues across the country to ensure security and protect worshippers.

You Might Like:

London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object

London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object
Thousands of people had to evacuate London station while police investigated a suspicious item

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK
Storm Amy is a strong storm, especially for this part of the year

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured
UK's national counter-terrorism police announced that the Manchester attack is officially being treated as an act of terrorism

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway set for major new acquisition

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway set for major new acquisition
Warren Buffet is set to retire as the CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport
Delta passengers describe 'absolutely smashed' moment as jets collide at LaGuardia

Shein takes step closer to French consumers with permanent retail outlets

Shein takes step closer to French consumers with permanent retail outlets
Fast fashion giant Shein launches permanent stores in France, generating employment opportunities

5 most devastating climate disasters of 2025 so far

5 most devastating climate disasters of 2025 so far
From the US floods to Super Typhoon Ragasa, climate disasters have caused havoc all over the world

Mushroom murderer Patterson to challenge guilty verdict after life sentence

Mushroom murderer Patterson to challenge guilty verdict after life sentence
Eric Patterson sentenced to life imprisonment with 33-year non-parole period

Dame Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, passes away at 91

Dame Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, passes away at 91
World leaders mourn the loss of conservation icon and chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall

Elon Musk becomes world's first half-trillionaire after net worth hits $500 B

Elon Musk becomes world's first half-trillionaire after net worth hits $500 B
Elon Musk on track to become world's first trillionaire after surpassing $500 billion in net worth

Greece shut down as workers protest against 13-hour workday

Greece shut down as workers protest against 13-hour workday
Greece observes a general strike as the government introduced more working hours, while wages remain low

Canada issues travel warning for citizens travelling to US

Canada issues travel warning for citizens travelling to US
The updated travel advisory warns Canadian citizens travelling to the US about new policies