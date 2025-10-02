UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemns rising hatred after the Manchester synagogue terror attack.
Starmer promised Britain would "come together to wrap our arms" around the Jewish community," as per Sky News.
"I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love," Starmer said.
The prime minister added, "Earlier today, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day for the Jewish community, a vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews."
A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.
The incident happened at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area in north Manchester on Thursday, October 2.
The attack resulted in the deaths of two members of the Jewish community and left three others seriously injured.
It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.
As per the outlet, the attacker, suspected of carrying a bomb was killed by police after they quickly responded to the synagogue.
"We must be clear it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again," Starmer added.
Earlier, Starmer said that the UK government sent police to synagogues across the country to ensure security and protect worshippers.