London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object

Passengers were evacuated from London Euston station on Thursday, October 2, due to a security alert.
The station was cleared shortly after the British Transport Police responded to a report of a suspicious item at around 2:45.
London Euston wrote on social media: “There’s disruption at Euston this afternoon after the station was evacuated for a short period. The station has safely reopened, but passengers should check @nationalrailenq for the latest train info.”
It added: “Be safe, Be patient, Be kind.”
As per multiple reports, thousands of people had to evacuate London station while police investigated a suspicious item.
Emergency services, including the police and London Fire Brigade, were pictured responding to the scene.
The alert was later cleared but passengers are still facing travel disruptions with delays and cancellation expected until at least 8pm.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "Officers were called at around 2.45pm today to reports of a suspicious item at Euston railway station."
It added, "A cordon was put it place and the station evacuated as a precaution. The item has since been assessed as non-suspicious and the incident stood down."
Train services affected include Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway routes to and from Euston as well as London Overground trains between Euston and Watford Junction.