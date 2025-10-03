Home / World

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered

El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily

  By Fatima Nadeem
A massive blaze erupted at a Chevron oil refinery in California on Thursday night, October 2.

The fire, which is now contained occurred at one of the biggest oil refineries on the US west coast after reports of an explosion.

The explosion created a huge fireball that lit up the western Los Angeles sky in orange.

Chevron said on Friday, October 3 that no one was injured in the incident at its El Segundo plant and both the company's fire department and emergency services were actively handling the situation.

El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily and it mainly produces gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.

“All refinery personnel and contractors have been accounted for and there are no injuries,” Chevron said in a statement, according to NBC.

“No evacuation orders for area residents have been put in place by emergency response agencies monitoring the incident, and no exceedances have been detected by the facilities fence line monitoring system,” the company added.

However, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been identified yet.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom was updated about the fire at El Segundo refinery and his office said they are coordinating with local and state agencies to protect the community and ensure public safety.

