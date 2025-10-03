Home / World

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England leaving two Jewish worshipers dead

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn
Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

A shocking new detail has emerged from the horrific Manchester synagogue terror attack.

The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two Jewish worshipers and left three others seriously injured.

It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.

As per multiple reports, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday, October 3 that one of the people who died in the Manchester synagogue terrorist attack was likely killed accidentally by police gunfire.

The attacker, Jihad Al Shamie suspected of carrying a bomb was killed by police after they quickly responded to the synagogue.

During all the chaos, police said one person was killed and another injured after being struck by bullets aimed at the attacker.

According to authorities, the victims were believed to be hiding behind a door inside the synagogue, trying to block the attacker from entering when they were accidentally shot.

Manchester police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said one of the deceased victims “would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” as per CNN.

He believes that the attacker was not carrying a gun so the shots that hit the victims must have come from police gunfire.

The two men killed in the attack were named by the police as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.

You Might Like:

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday
Japan is set to choose the governing Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered
El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Sarah Mullally has made history as the first female archbishop of Canterbury in the Church's 1,400-year history

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire
An oil-producing facility in El Segundo breaks out in a massive fire as authorities determine the cause

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools
PEN has issued a brand new report about the number of books banned in the US schools

Texas megachurch pastor, Robert Morris admits guilt in child sexual abuse case

Texas megachurch pastor, Robert Morris admits guilt in child sexual abuse case
The Gateway Church founder was accused of sexually abusing a child in the 1980s

UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack

UK PM Starmer condemns 'rising hatred' after Manchester synagogue attack
A violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians

London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object

London Euston station evacuated over 'suspicious' object
Thousands of people had to evacuate London station while police investigated a suspicious item

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK
Storm Amy is a strong storm, especially for this part of the year

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured

Manchester synagogue attack leaves two dead, three injured
UK's national counter-terrorism police announced that the Manchester attack is officially being treated as an act of terrorism

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway set for major new acquisition

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway set for major new acquisition
Warren Buffet is set to retire as the CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport

Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at NYC's LaGuardia airport
Delta passengers describe 'absolutely smashed' moment as jets collide at LaGuardia