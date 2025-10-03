Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

A shocking new detail has emerged from the horrific Manchester synagogue terror attack.
The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.
The attack resulted in the deaths of two Jewish worshipers and left three others seriously injured.
It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.
As per multiple reports, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday, October 3 that one of the people who died in the Manchester synagogue terrorist attack was likely killed accidentally by police gunfire.
The attacker, Jihad Al Shamie suspected of carrying a bomb was killed by police after they quickly responded to the synagogue.
During all the chaos, police said one person was killed and another injured after being struck by bullets aimed at the attacker.
According to authorities, the victims were believed to be hiding behind a door inside the synagogue, trying to block the attacker from entering when they were accidentally shot.
Manchester police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said one of the deceased victims “would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” as per CNN.
He believes that the attacker was not carrying a gun so the shots that hit the victims must have come from police gunfire.
The two men killed in the attack were named by the police as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.