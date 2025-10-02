Home / World

Storm Amy hits amber alert with strong winds, heavy rain expected in UK

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Storm Amy's warning has been increased to amber for parts of north and Scotland with strong winds of 60-70 and some areas over 95 mph.

The warning is active from 5:00pm on Friday, October 3 untill 9:00am on Saturday, October 4.

As per BBC, a yellow warning has been issued for strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of north and west England and Wales.

In some hilly parts of the southwest and the southern Highlands, rainfall could reach 40–50 mm.

Storm Amy is a strong storm, especially for this part of the year.

Some parts of western Scotland will see a couple of weeks of rainfall within the first few days of the month.

As per the outlet, the storm will continue but the heavy rain will ease, bringing a mix of sun and windy showers some with hail.

The strongest winds will move to the Northern Isles with gusts of 70-75 mph continuing into Sunday, while other areas will have calmer weather.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned that the strong winds could cause damage and power outages.

"Rainfall is an additional hazard, in particular over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of flooding for some," it said.

The Met Office further added, "Warnings will continue to be tweaked and amended in the coming days as confidence increases so stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast and warnings."

The authorities warns driver to be extra cautious, plan ahead and avoid any possible risk.

If a road is flooded, driver are adviced to take a different route instead of driving through the water.

