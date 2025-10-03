Home / World

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire

An oil-producing facility in El Segundo breaks out in a massive fire as authorities determine the cause

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

A large-scale fire broke out Thursday night at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo, a city south of Los Angeles, officials reported.

Multiple reports of explosions around the area prompted the local fire departments to rush to the scene.

According to LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, crews were able to contain the fire to one area of the facility, which also has its own fire department.

Officials urged residents in the area to stay indoors. Mitchell noted the fire is likely to affect air quality.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for parts of Manhattan Beach, located about two miles southwest of El Segundo, according to an emergency notification from the city.

At the time of the fire, onshore winds from the west-southwest at nearby LA International Airport were blowing 10 to 15 mph, carrying smoke east. 

Most surrounding air quality monitors still reported "Good" conditions, though particle levels briefly spiked at a few stations just east of El Segundo.

Both, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have been briefed on the fire, while a rep for the LA International Airport shared with CNN that flights remain unaffected.

The cause of the fire and whether anyone has been injured is still being kept under wraps.

Notably, the El Segundo refinery, built in 1911, is the largest oil-producing facility on the West Coast, according to Chevron's website. The refinery processes 276,000 barrels of crude oil daily, the company said.

